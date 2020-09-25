The National Records of Scotland have released the average life expectancy rates for people in the country.
Average life expectancy at birth in Scotland has been confirmed as 77.1 years for men and 81.1 years for women for those born between 2017-19.
The biggest rise in life expectancy came from the Western Isles where a boy is expected to live 0.9 years longer than one born five years ago, while for girls it is 1.3 years longer.
The greatest drop was from Inverclyde where a baby girl now is expected to live 1.7 years less than five years ago, and for a boy it life expectancy has dropped 0.6 years.
Here's a list of life expectancy in Scotland
Aberdeen - Men 77 Women 81.4
Aberdeenshire - Men 79.3 Women 82.5
Angus - Men 78.3 Women 82.2
Argyll and Bute - Men 78.3 Women 81.7
Clackmannanshire - Men 78.6 Women 79.8
Dumfries and Galloway - Men 78.2 Women 81.4
Dundee - 73.9 Women 79
East Ayrshire - Men 75.9 Women 79.8
East Dunbartonshire - Men 80.5 Women 83.6
East Lothian - Men 79.1 Women 82.7
East Renfrewshire - Men 80.3 Women 84
Edinburgh - Men 78.3 Women 82.2
Falkirk - Men 77.3 Women 80.5
Fife - Men 77.3 Women 81.2
Glasgow - 73.6 Women 78.5
Highland - Men 77.8 Women 81.9
Inverclyde - Men 74.9 Women 79
Midlothian - Men 77.7 Women 81.5
Moray - Men 79.1 Women 81.5
Na h-Eileanan Siar - Men 77.8 Women 82.3
North Ayrshire - Men 76 Women 80
North Lanarkshire - Men 75.2 Women 79.6
Orkney - Men 79 Women 82.3
Perth and Kinross - 79 Women 83.3
Renfrewshire - 75.9 Women 80.7
Scottish Borders - Men 79.2 Women 81.9
Shetland - 80.2 Women 83.2
South Ayrshire - 77.3 Women 81.6
South Lanarkshire - Men 76.9 Women 81
Stirling - Men 78.3 Women 82.6
West Dunbartonshire - Men 75 Women 79.2
West Lothian - Men 77.9 Women 81
