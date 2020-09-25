Scotland has recorded the highest number of daily cases since pandemic began.

No new deaths have been announced in Scotland overnight from Covid-19 as 558 new positive cases were announced today.

The Scottish Government announced that 89 patients are currently being treated for confirmed or suspected coronavirus in hospitals in Scotland.

Of the new cases, there are 255 in the Greater Glasgow and Clyde area, 119 in Lothian and 61 in Lanarkshire.

11 people are in intensive care.

Ms Sturgeon said 26,518 people have now tested positive in Scotland.

A total of 2,510 people have died from testing positive for coronavirus in Scotland.