Laurence Fox is launching a new political party that will seek to 'fight the culture wars' and celebrate Britain's history.

The Telegraph reports that Fox has raised £1 million for the funding of the party, including donations from former Tory contributors.

The actor and musician is looking for candidates to stand at the next general election, however, the name "Reclaim” is yet to be approved by the Electoral Commission.

In an exclusive interview with The Telegraph, Fox said he aims to create a party which represent citizens who are "tired of being told that we represent the very thing we have, in history, stood together against".

He said: "Over many years it has become clear that our politicians have lost touch with the people they represent and govern.

"Moreover, our public institutions now work to an agenda beyond their main purpose.

“Our modern United Kingdom was borne out of the respectful inclusion of so many individual voices.

"It is steeped in the innate values of families and communities, diverse in the truest sense but united in the want and need to call this island home.

"The people of the United Kingdom are tired of being told that we represent the very thing we have, in history, stood together against.

"We are all privileged to be the custodians of our shared heritage.

“We can reclaim a respectful nation where all are included and none are ashamed to have somewhere to call home.

"I have been so encouraged by the support I have received by those wishing to add their voices to this reclamation of our values.

"Our country is now in desperate need of a new political movement which promises to make our future a shared endeavour, not a divisive one. This is now my endeavour."

Fox, who has often spoken out about his political views, was branded a “disgrace” by members of the actors' union for his controversial analysis on the Duchess of Sussex during a heated row on BBC Question Time.

The 41-year-old actor suffered a barrage of criticism after saying that the treatment of Meghan Markle was not racist, with the Lewis star being dubbed a "white privileged male"

Responding to a claim from an audience member that the media’s treatment of Meghan amounted to “racism”, Mr Fox responded: “It’s not racism… we’re the most tolerant, lovely country in Europe."