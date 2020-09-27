Students across Glasgow have fled from university accommodation to return home, despite coronavirus guidelines.

Halls of residences have seen a mass exodus in recent days after strict restrictions were announced, the Daily Record reports.

National clinical director Jason Leitch previously announced students should not return home as they now belonged to new households.

On Friday, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said she would support universities expelling students “as a last resort” if they “flagrantly” breach rules.

But students told the Daily Record students residencies felt like prison prompting a 'mass exodus'.

Second-year MA History student James Yucel, 19, returned home to England on Friday.

He said: “On Thursday night there was just widespread panic as students learned of the new restrictions.

“It was utter chaos with students booking flights, trains and getting packed up. It’s been so poorly handled.

“My flatmate is an international student from the Cayman Isles in the Caribbean who flew into Glasgow and the next day learned all his lectures this year will be held online.

“He wouldn’t have come if he knew. Like a lot of my friends, I’ve gone home.

“Out of 50 students I am friendly with in Glasgow, 40 of them have ditched Glasgow and headed home.

“There was a mad rush to the train stations and airports on Friday. The rules are so restrictive, why would anyone want to stay?

“We got an email from the university saying there is a yellow and red card system that basically means if you get caught twice going to the pub you will be expelled.

“Personally, it’s maybe not a good idea for me to speak out about it but I think it’s a scandal.

“There are a lot of students like me but who are hesitant about speaking out in fear of what the universities might do.”

It comes as Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard raised concerns over breaches against student human rights.

In a letter to the Scottish Human Rights Commission, Richard Leonard called on the body to investigate seven separate areas of concern, including visits to hospitality, ambiguity in enforcement, the suitability of student halls and differences between rules for them and the public.

Another student, Loise Caie, 20, claimed the experience felt like "prison".

She said: “It feels a bit like a prison. Our kitchen is quite small and I’m sharing with 12 people.

“I think it’s a crazy expectation to ask us not to go outside and get fresh air.

“We’ve also seen the police circulating outside a few times because they want to make sure we don’t break any rules.

“I probably would have gone home if it wasn’t for us being ordered to stay by the uni.

“It definitely isn’t the student experience I’d have hoped for. It’s been pretty rough.”

Glasgow University announced a series of measures in hope to help the students during the difficult time.

As well as a four-week rent-rebate for all students in their halls, students will receive £50 for food and supplies.

A spokesman said: “We would urge our students to abide by the government rules and remain in their residences.”

A spokesman for the Scottish Government said: “We appreciate this is a particularly difficult time for students but the quicker we get Covid back under control, the sooner they will be able to enjoy a more normal student life.

“The Scottish Government will very shortly produce clear guidance on the circumstances under which students can return home while restrictions remain in place.”