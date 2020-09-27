GLASGOW has the highest rate of Covid in the UK, in the latest daily figures on the pandemic.

The latest statistics show that 250 of yesterday's 714 new cases were detected in the city.

The daily figures - compiled by the Travelling Tabby tracker site - also puts Glasgow highest in the UK for prevalence, at 39.5 per 100,000 compared to 36.7 in Liverpool.

Source: Travelling Tabby

Edinburgh was ninth in the daily chart, with 80 new cases.

The seven-day average continues to put overall prevalence highest in Liverpool and Bolton with 261.2 and 250 cases per 100,000 respectively.

In comparison, Glasgow has a seven-day average of 165.2 cases per 100,000, with Edinburgh much lower on 60.6 cases per 100,000.

It comes amid mounting concern over the situation facing students across the UK, with thousands now quarantined in halls in a bid to curb the spread of the virus.

Around 1200 students in Scotland are in isolation after breakouts of Covid in Glasgow, Dundee, Abertay, Aberdeen and St Andrews Universities.

Hundreds of students have reportedly fled campuses this weekend to return home, in spite of pleas from the Scottish Government to stay put to prevent transmission to other areas.

Some remaining students described feeling like prisoners.

Students at the Murano Street Student Village, Glasgow University’s biggest halls of residence, tole the Daily Record they were told they would be kicked off their courses if they leave.

Spanish, Film and Television student Louise Caie, 20, said: “I’ve been in isolation from the moment I got here, so it’s been quite scary.

“My family stay not far from Edinburgh and I wanted to go home but I couldn’t because we’ve been told that if we leave then we could get kicked out of the university course.

“It feels a bit like a prison. Our kitchen is quite small and I’m sharing with 12 people.

“I think it’s a crazy expectation to ask us not to go outside and get fresh air.

“We’ve also seen the police circulating outside a few times because they want to make sure we don’t break any rules.

“I probably would have gone home if it wasn’t for us being ordered to stay by the uni.

“It definitely isn’t the student experience I’d have hoped for. It’s been pretty rough.”

Another engineering student, 18, from Wales, said: “We’re not allowed to return home.

“We’ve been threatened with getting kicked out for going home or leaving the halls. We’re allowed to go for a smoke but that’s it.”

Glasgow University has offered a four-week rent rebate to all students in halls in recognition of the “difficult circumstances” caused by the pandemic.

A spokesman said: “We would urge our students to abide by the government rules and remain in their residences.”