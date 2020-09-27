CONTINGENCY plans are being drawn up in case next year's Holyrood election has to be postponed due to coronavirus.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney said it is "appropriate" that alternative measures are looked at in case the May election is not "practical".

However he said the Scottish Government's priority is to make sure the election can take place on May 6 as timetabled.

The Sunday Mail reported discussions are underway between ministers, political parties and the the Electoral Commission over possible contingencies.

This could see the date pushed back to October, or a 100 per cent postal vote held instead.

Next year's election is set to prove crucial in the battle over whether there should be a second independence referendum.

Asked about the issue on the BBC's Politics Scotland, Mr Swinney said there is "uncertainty" about the period that lies ahead.

He said: "The Government's plan and Parliament's plan is that the election should take place as scheduled on the first Thursday in May.

"Obviously there are some contingencies being looked at by Parliament, by all parties.

"Obviously we'll continue to discuss those issues because it's vital that we have that democratic process to enable Scotland to choose their government.

"Certainly from the Government's point of view, we want the election in May to go ahead as timetabled already."

He added: "The Government's priority is to make sure the election can take place as timetabled in May.

"I think people would expect that. It's the moment in the electoral cycle where parliament should be reelected.

"The public should have their choice about who should represent them in Parliament.

"I think it's important that we focus on that as the timetabled priority for the people to decide.

"And obviously it's appropriate that there would be contingencies in case that is not practical.

"But the Government's priority is to make sure the elections take place in May as scheduled and we're working towards that objective."