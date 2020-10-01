SNP MP Margaret Ferrier has been suspended from the party after breaking government rules on coronavirus

The MP for Rutherglen travelled from London to Scotland after finding out she was positive for the virus this week. 

Ian Blackford, SNP Westminster leader, said he has now suspended the party whip from the MP after she published an apology on social media, and reported herself to the police.

Mr Blackford also confirmed she will be reporting herself to the parliamentary standards commissioner.

He said:" I have spoken with Margaret Ferrier this evening who fully accepts that what she did was wrong.

"Margaret will be referring herself to the parliamentary standards commissioner as well as the police. I am tonight suspending the whip from Margaret." 