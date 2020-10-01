Nicola Sturgeon has branded the actions of Margaret Ferrier as "utterly indefensible" after the MP admitted breaking lockdown rules.

The SNP suspended Margaret Ferrier after she acknowledged on Thursday that “there is no excuse for my actions” and said she had reported herself to police after revealing her journey while positive with the virus.

She said she took a test on Saturday afternoon after experiencing “mild symptoms”, meaning she should have self-isolated, before travelling by train to London on Monday.

READ MORE: SNP MP Margaret Ferrier travelled from London to Scotland by train after positive result for coronavirus

Taking to social media the First Minister wrote: This is utterly indefensible. It’s hard to express just how angry I feel on behalf of people across the country making hard sacrifices every day to help beat COVID. The rules apply to everyone and they’re in place to keep people safe. Ian Blackford is right to suspend the whip"

This is utterly indefensible. It’s hard to express just how angry I feel on behalf of people across the country making hard sacrifices every day to help beat COVID. The rules apply to everyone and they’re in place to keep people safe. @Ianblackford_MP is right to suspend the whip https://t.co/9rgWpPKrOe — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) October 1, 2020

Scotland's Justice Minister Humza Yousaf also tweeted his views on the incident saying: "So angry and disappointed in Margaret, someone I consider a friend. However, being a friend or opponent in this regard is irrelevant. Her actions were utterly reckless. Police enforcement is of course an operational matter, but I support any action Police deem necessary"

So angry & disappointed in Margaret, someone I consider a friend. However, being a friend or opponent in this regard is irrelevant. Her actions were utterly reckless. Police enforcement is of course an operational matter, but I support any action Police deem necessary. https://t.co/uagp40ven7 — Humza Yousaf (@HumzaYousaf) October 1, 2020

The MP said she has “notified the police of my actions” and has informed the test and trace system and the Commons authorities.

“Despite feeling well, I should have self-isolated while waiting for my test result, and I deeply regret my actions,” she said.

READ MORE: SNP MP Margaret Ferrier suspended after knowingly travelling on 4 hour train journey with virus

“I take full responsibility and I would urge everyone not to make the same mistakes that I have, and do all they can to help limit the spread of Covid-19.”

Ms Ferrier previously called on the Government to investigate Dominic Cummings, Boris Johnson’s chief adviser, for potential breaches of the rules over his trip to Durham.

She criticised the Prime Minister for standing by his aid, and accused Mr Cummings of “undermining public trust in lockdown rules”.

On Monday, Ms Ferrier gave a four-minute speech in the Commons from 7.15pm and focused on the “economic health” of her constituents, calling for greater financial support.

Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard took to social media saying: "Margaret Ferrier’s reckless actions have shown utter contempt for transport workers, colleagues at Westminster, her constituents and the public."