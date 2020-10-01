Police Scotland have confirmed that Margaret Ferrier contacted them about breaching Covid rules.

The force tweeted: "Margaret Ferrier MP contacted Police Scotland earlier today about travelling between London and Scotland after testing positive for coronavirus. We are looking into the circumstances and are liaising with our colleagues in the Metropolitan Police Service."

The SNP suspended Margaret Ferrier after she acknowledged on Thursday that “there is no excuse for my actions” and said she had reported herself to police after revealing her journey while positive with the virus.

Party leader Nicola Sturgeon condemned the “utterly indefensible” behaviour amid calls for the MP to go.

Ms Ferrier said she took a test on Saturday afternoon after experiencing “mild symptoms”, meaning she should have self-isolated, before travelling by train to London on Monday.

“This was wrong, and I am very sorry for my mistake,” the MP for Rutherglen and Hamilton West said.

Ms Ferrier spoke in the coronavirus debate in the House of Commons on Monday and, by her account, tested positive for Covid-19 that evening.

But the Commons said that the MP did not inform her party whip until Wednesday afternoon and that one person has been identified as a close contact and told to self-isolate.

Ms Ferrier would face a £1,000 fine for a first-time offence of breaching self-isolation rules under a law that came into force on the day of her positive test.

Train drivers’ union Aslef said: “For an MP to get on a train knowing she has Covid-19 is both dangerous and disgraceful.”

Ruth Davidson, the Conservative leader in Holyrood, said: “This Margaret Ferrier case is different – knowingly taking public transport after testing positive for Covid-19 is to put lives at risk.

“She has to go.”

The Glasgow-born politician, 60, first entered Parliament in 2015 taking the seat in South Lanarkshire from Labour. She lost in 2017 but won the constituency back in last year’s snap election.