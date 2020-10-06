The parent-driven campaign 'Save Our Toddler Classes' is calling for restrictions on baby groups to be eased for children over 12 months.

Yesterday, Nicola Sturgeon announced that the number of adults allowed to attend such baby and parent groups, with children under the age of 12 months, would double to 10.

However, many parents are now calling for the change to extend and include toddlers over one year old.

The online campaign has already garnered support from several MSPs, including Monica Lennon, Donald Cameron and Alex Cole-Hamilton.

After Ms Sturgeon's announcement that restrictions would ease for babies under 12 months, a campaign update was posted online.

It read: "The Scottish Government will now allow more people to attend classes for babies under 12 months.

"The campaign continues until they get it right for all under fives."

MSP Monica Lennon wrote: "Parent power in action on Twitter today.

"Babies, toddlers and growing tots need their classes.

"Nicola Sturgeon got it right for babies. Now let’s #saveourtoddlerclasses"

One mother wrote a heartfelt post directed at the First Minister and leader of the Scottish Conservatives Douglas Moray, imploring them not to forget about her toddler-age daughter.

She said: "After seven months of only adult company, my beautiful girl is now scared of her peers she’s at a critical age for social, emotional & speech development.

"Do not forget about her and her friends. They are our future."

In response to the news yesterday, baby-group leader Jenni McShannon said she was "relieved" at the news but backed the claim the so-called 'U-turn' hadn't gone far enough.

She said: "Lots of these now toddlers have never been to a class due to the length of the restrictions that were previously in place.

"Their development is just as important as those newborn babies and the parents mental health is just as important too.

"It seems unfair that children are able to attend shops, restaurants etc where there are multiple people but cannot attend an activity that would have a positive impact on their development and allow that special time between parent and child."