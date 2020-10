THE public is getting increasingly tired of and disgruntled by the obfuscation, procrastination and, more recently, the amnesia associated with the parliamentary inquiry into the Government’s failure to conduct the investigation into allegations concerning Alex Salmond competently and legally ("Sturgeon tells inquiry she ‘forgot’ bombshell meeting with Salmond", The Herald October 8).

Most people would, I think, understand that it is not easy for the First Minister to be entirely unmoved and detached about serious matters pertaining to Mr Salmond, of whom she said in 2014: "My friend, mentor and colleague for more than 20 years. Quite simply I would not have been able to do what I have done in politics without his constant advice, guidance and support through all these years." However, the truth of the matter must come out. If that is thwarted by further obstructionism, I believe that the SNP will pay a heavy price, both in respect of damage to its reputation and at the ballot box in due course.