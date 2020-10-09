LINE OF Duty star Martin Compston knows a thing or two about rules. Now, he's reminding Glaswegians to follow new guidelines to stop the spread of Covid-19.
The Celtic-daft actor has shared a message on behalf of his "friends in the NHS" to tell us why we all need to stick by restrictions.
From today, a string of new measures have been brought in to slow the spread of the virus across Scotland with Greater Glasgow one of five health boards hit by the strictest rules.
READ MORE: Scotland lockdown: Here’s what the new rules means for you from 6pm tonight
This includes the closure of all pubs and restuarants from 6pm tonight and a ban on all adult sport, excluding the professional game.
In a video shared by NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, Compston said: "Just a wee message on behalf of some friends in the NHS.
"I can fully sympathise; at the moment it feels like the rules are changing every day in location, location, but something that has never changed are the basic guidelines.
Line of Duty star, @martin_compston, reminds us of why we need to follow the guidelines, and the importance of remembering the basics. #COVID_19 #Pandemic pic.twitter.com/VHNfIhnuBc— NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde (@NHSGGC) October 8, 2020
"Wash your hands, wear a mask, and social distance.
"I know it feels like things are being drummed over and over, and are losing all meaning, but they really do make a difference and go a long way to helping those on the frontline."
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.