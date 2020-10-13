A 24-year-old woman has died following a serious collision on a major Scots road.
The two-car crash happened on the A82 near Drumnadrochit at 3.15pm yesterday afternoon, leaving the road closed until 9.30pm that evening.
A southbound blue Citroen C3 and a grey Honda CRV travelling north collided.
Emergency services attended and the 27-year-old male driver of the Citroen and 56-year-old female driver of the Honda were cut free and rushed to hospital.
Fire crews attended the scene along with police and ambulance, using hydraulic cutting equipment to remove the roof from a vehicle.
Both drivers are stable and being treated in Raigmore Hospital in Inverness.
However, the 24-year-old female passenger of the Citroen C3 died at the scene.
The A82 between Invermoriston and Drumnadrochit was closed after the collision at 3.15pm and remained closed until 9.30pm.
Sergeant David Miller, of the Road Policing Unit, Highlands and Islands, said: “Although we have spoken to a number of people who stopped following the crash, we are still keen to hear from anyone who saw the crash or possibly the cars on the road just prior to the collision.
“We’re also looking for any dash-cam footage of the area at the time.
“Information can be passed to Road Policing Officers at Dingwall Police Station via 101.”
