TRUE story. Back in the early 1990s when I worked in a bookshop in Newcastle, Nicholas Parsons turned up to do a signing session one lunchtime. The problem was no one else did. Well, no one apart from a local reporter. “Just a minute, no one wants their book signed by Nicolas Parsons,” was the gist of what appeared in the paper the next day. (that’s probably not verbatim, but, to be fair, it was 25 years ago.)

The man himself was unruffled by the lack of demand for his signature on the day. I guess by then he was well used to the ebb and flow of a life in light entertainment.