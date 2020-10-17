A number of residents have died in a coronavirus outbreak at a Scots care home.

Four more residents are said to have passed away at Redmill Care Home in East Whitburn, West Lothian, pushing the death toll to 11.

Operators HC-One confirmed 35 residents and 20 staff members currently have the virus.

NHS Lothian is leading an investigation into the outbreak and another at Milford House care home in Edinburgh.

An HC-One spokesman said: “Our thoughts and sympathies are with all families who have lost a loved one from coronavirus and we are doing our utmost to support them during this difficult time.

“Supporting our residents is at the heart of what we do and our colleagues are doing everything they can to care for residents at Redmill in what are hugely difficult circumstances.

“We have a comprehensive coronavirus contingency plan in place and we are working closely with NHS Lothian and Public Health to ensure we are doing all we can to respond to and overcome this outbreak.

“A very significant amount of resource and senior leadership time is being dedicated to this home so that we can help as many residents as possible to return to good health.”

He added that the home is “well supplied” with medical supplies and personal protective equipment, and that the company would “engage with the NHS daily” and is in contact with the next of kin of care home residents.