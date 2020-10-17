A number of fans gathered outside Celtic Park ahead of the Old Firm game today despite multiple warnings to stay away.

Police say they are "disappointed" in the "small minority" of fans who congregated outside the stadium ahead of the match, which Rangers won 2-0.

While no arrests were made, Police Scotland said pyrotechnics were released.

The match was played in an empty stadium due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Superintendent Stevie Dolan said: “Despite there being no spectators, a policing plan was in place in case of any issues outwith the stadium.

“Disappointingly, despite the clubs, Government and police asking people to do the right thing and stay away, a minority of fans did gather near Celtic Park ahead of the match and pyrotechnics were used.

“Our approach throughout the pandemic has been to engage with the public, explain the legislation and guidance, and encourage compliance, only using enforcement as a last resort.

“We will continue with that approach, but we will not hesitate to use enforcement action where it is necessary.”

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon had previously warned fans to stay away from the stadium, and said it was "really important" for fans not to travel to try to watch the game in pubs.

She said on Friday: “I’m afraid that watching football, no matter how essential it might feel to some, does not fall into that essential category.

“Nobody likes the fact that these restrictions have to be in place but they are vital to protecting all of us and keeping us safe.

“So please comply with restrictions – by doing that you will be playing your part in helping us get the virus under control and you’ll be helping hasten the day when we can all watch and enjoy the things that we love doing, whether that’s football or the many things that we find ourselves not able to do normally.”