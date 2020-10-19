Parents are helping to fuel a sharp rise in claims and reports of misconduct or criminality against teachers, data published by the national watchdog indicates.

Figures from the General Teaching Council for Scotland (GTCS) show it received 228 fitness to teach (FtT) cases during 2019-20 – a 26 per cent increase from 181 in 2018-19.

They also reveal 69 cases were referred by parents and other members of the public – up 25% on the previous total of 55.

The GTCS said the rises could be due to a number of reasons but highlighted efforts to boost understanding of its procedures as a factor which may have contributed.

“Increased awareness of our FtT processes and the correct grounds for referral through the outreach work of our development officers may explain the increase in referrals from members of the public and employers,” its 2020 annual report says.

The document also states that 207 of the 228 cases received in 2019-20 were about conduct – meaning an alleged act of misconduct or criminal offence – while eight were about competence.

Thirteen related to other FtT processes, such as registration reviews.

Concerns over fitness to teach may come from a variety of sources, including the police and Disclosure Scotland.

The public can also refer a complaint which alleges misconduct. In an online article for GTCS, Jennifer Macdonald, its director of regulation and legal services, said referrals by members of the public were “often” from parents.

Conduct issues examined previously under Fitness to Teach include the expression of views in public and social media use, fraud and dishonesty in relation to financial management and SQA assessments, inappropriate communication and contact with pupils, and management of alleged pupil bullying.

However, only employers can submit concerns about professional competence.

This is because the employer provides monitoring and support to teachers through a fair performance management process which will gather evidence that may be passed to the watchdog as part of a referral.

Parent leaders have praised efforts to increase transparency and boost awareness of the complaint procedures.

Eileen Prior, executive director of parents’ organisation Connect, said: “The processes for the public to raise concerns about the professionalism or conduct of professionals, such as teachers, need to be open and transparent and we welcome GTCS’ moves towards achieving that within the teaching profession.”

Publication of the figures comes after it was reported this month that the GTCS had struck off 93 teachers in the past five years for failing to meet standards, with 10 added to the Protecting Vulnerable Groups barred list due to the serious nature of charges.

Thirty-seven were removed following a full investigation into allegations against them.

Shadow education secretary Jamie Greene said at the time the number being barred was concerning and criticised what he described as a lack of transparency, adding that parents need to understand why a staff member is no longer being allowed into the classroom.

The EIS, Scotland’s largest teaching union, said the rise in Fitness to Teach cases in 2019-20 represented only a small fraction of the overall workforce and that this was an indication of the high professional standards adhered to by the vast majority of staff.

General Secretary Larry Flanagan said: “The FtT referrals amount to 0.3% of the teaching workforce and even then these are referrals only, which still require to be investigated. The EIS respects the role of the GTCS in this regard but the very low figure involved is testimony to the continued professionalism of Scotland’s teachers.”

The GTCS has also stressed a high proportion of public referrals – 75% in 2019-20 – are dismissed at the initial consideration stage, when a decision is made on whether an investigation is required or not.

Concluding that a complaint reflects dissatisfaction with the education service generally rather than an individual teacher and failure to raise an issue with an employer before referral are among the reasons that can lead to dismissal.

A spokeswoman for the watchdog said: “We believe Fitness to Teach referrals could have increased due to a number of reasons.

“These include a greater understanding of the Fitness to Teach process as a result of the engagement work of our new development officers with local authorities, and due to sustained effort to explain the process with registrants and other stakeholders through the publication of articles in Teaching Scotland magazine and through other GTC Scotland communications.

“GTC Scotland has engaged extensively with stakeholders to ensure our Fitness to Teach procedures are transparent and accessible to all.”

She added: “GTC Scotland is committed to protecting the public and assuring the high quality of the teaching profession through robust and fair regulatory processes.

“GTC Scotland’s Fitness to Teach procedures are about managing the risk that a teacher poses now and in the future. Any action taken requires to be proportionate, transparent, consistent and targeted only where action is needed.”