Scotland's busiest motorway has closed east bound between Glasgow and Edinburgh after a road crash.

Traffic Scotland alerted the public to the incident shortly before 6.30pm this evening.

They say the road is "likely to remain closed for some time" between Junction 4 and Junction 3a.

Police are starting to release trapped traffic on site.

Police Scotland have confirmed that officers are on the scene of a road crash near Whitburn.

More to follow.