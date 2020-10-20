Scotland's busiest motorway has closed east bound between Glasgow and Edinburgh after a road crash.
Traffic Scotland alerted the public to the incident shortly before 6.30pm this evening.
They say the road is "likely to remain closed for some time" between Junction 4 and Junction 3a.
Police are starting to release trapped traffic on site.
❗UPDATE⌚19.18#M8 ⛔CLOSED⛔#M8 is closed E/B J4-J3a due to a police incident— Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) October 20, 2020
Emergency services are on scene
The road is likely to remain closed for some time
Traffic is being taken off at J4@SETrunkRoads @BBCTravelScot #DriveSafe #UseAltRoute #PlanAhead pic.twitter.com/7V2TAfou81
Police Scotland have confirmed that officers are on the scene of a road crash near Whitburn.
More to follow.
