Nicola Sturgeon will today announce a five-tier plan of measures for dealing with the coronavirus pandemic in Scotland.

The new set of restrictions has been anticipated since a similar three-tiered system was introduced in England by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

If approved at Holyrood next week, the new measures will come into force in Scotland on Monday November 2.

When will Nicola Sturgeon announce her five-tier update?





The First Minister's will reveal the Scottish Government's plans at her daily coronavirus briefing at 12.15pm today.

Where can I watch the coronavirus briefing?





Each day, the briefing is broadcast live through the Scottish Government's Twitter and Facebook pages.

It is also available to view on BBC Scotland, on both television and radio, at 12.15pm.

We will also be bringing you live updates through our live blog.

What do we know about the five-tier plan?

It is understood the new system, which is due to start on November 2, would have three central tiers similar to the medium, high and very high alert levels in England, which curb hospitality and social mixing.

However, Scotland would also be an extra upper and lower level, ending a "one-size-fits-all" approach.

The lowest would be as close to normality as possible in the absence of a vaccine, while the topmost tier would involve extreme restrictions, including travel bans.

Ms Sturgeon has ruled out any part of Scotland being exempt from the framework – after calls for Orkney and other island communities to be potentially treated differently.

What are the latest Covid-19 figures?





Ms Sturgeon announced 1,712 new cases of Covid-19 reported - this is 19.8% of newly tested individuals

17 new reported deaths of people who have tested positive.

928 people were in hospital yesterday with recently confirmed Covid-19 - 74 of these patients were in intensive care.

52,615 have now tested positive in Scotland since the start of the pandemic.

2,670 have now died from confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Scotland.