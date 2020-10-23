A total of 20 so-called 'red wards' exclusively treating patients with Covid-19 have sparked calls for Scots to stick to the rules.

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde (NHSGGC) is calling on the public to heed current guidelines to minimise the number of new hospital admissions following a surge in case numbers.

As part of its response to the virus and in line with Scottish Government guidance, NHSGGC has implemented red, amber and green patient pathways across sites to separate COVID and non-COVID patients and minimise the spread of the virus.

Currently, NHSGGC has reported a total of 20 red wards which are exclusively treating more than 500 Covid-19 positive patients.

Meanwhile, NHSGGC says staff are continuing to work "extremely hard" to provide care to these patients as well as maintaining a programme of elective surgery and ensuring emergency, trauma and cancer surgery that is continuing "as normal".

However, as numbers of COVID-19 hospitalisations continues, the health board has warned pressures have increased substantially across hospital sites.

Dr Scott Davidson, deputy medical director for acute services at NHSGGC, said:

“Numbers are continuing to rise across Scotland and Greater Glasgow and Clyde has been the worst affected region in the country.

"It is absolutely critical the public follows the guidelines to ensure that our staff are able to continue effectively managing and treating both COVID and non-COVID patients.

“During this time we are maintaining a programme of elective surgery but this also means that we are currently looking after more patients than ever before, so while the numbers of COVID-19 patients may not yet have reached March’s peak levels, there is as much pressure on our staff across services.

“We would like to remind the public of the current policies in relation to using health services, as minimising unnecessary footfall plays a huge role in preventing the spread of the virus, and allows our staff to focus on delivering the best care possible.”