I FIRST became aware of mental illness when accompanying my father to see a patient. Dad, a family doctor in Stirling like his own father, had been asked by the police to help with an elderly man who seemed to have gone mad. I’m not sure if Uncle Archie was a blood relative or a family friend but there he was, in his usual plus fours, shouting at a young policeman and waving his walking stick at him. In those days, farmers delivered tractor loads of manure to houses every autumn and Archie was standing on top of his personal dung heap. Dad greeted him, talked for some time, then he and the constable helped him down from the fragrant pile. I later learned that he had been sent to the Bellsdyke asylum near Larbert – which was a great loss, for Archie Allan was a well-known painter. For many years, his massive and dramatic oil painting of two Clydesdale horses ploughing a field had dominated a wall of the Smith museum in Stirling.

Baldie Broon, too, would probably have been declared insane nowadays and kept under heavy sedation. Tall, slightly stooped, draped to the ankles in a thick overcoat, winter or summer, he spent hours a day walking the myriad paths in the woods round Stirling Castle, talking quietly to himself, occasionally striking bizarre poses. He was well read, a regular user of the public library in town, and would hold forth on the most unlikely subjects to anyone who cared to walk with him, as several of us schoolkids did.