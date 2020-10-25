More than 1300 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Scotland in the last 24 hours.
Official figures from the Scottish Government confirmed 1303 people have tested positive since yesterday, marking 19% of those newly tested.
One further person has died from the virus, pushing the country's death toll by daily measure to 2700.
Of the new cases, 437 were in Greater Glasgow and Clyde, 341 in Lanarkshire, 155 in Lothian and 132 in Ayrshire and Arran.
As of midnight last night, 1016 were in hospital, with 86 in intensive care.
More follows
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.