More than 1300 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Scotland in the last 24 hours.

Official figures from the Scottish Government confirmed 1303 people have tested positive since yesterday, marking 19% of those newly tested.

One further person has died from the virus, pushing the country's death toll by daily measure to 2700.

Of the new cases, 437 were in Greater Glasgow and Clyde, 341 in Lanarkshire, 155 in Lothian and 132 in Ayrshire and Arran.

As of midnight last night, 1016 were in hospital, with 86 in intensive care.

