SENIOR pupils in the Central Belt and Dundee should wear face coverings in class from next week, the Scottish Government has said.

New guidance says pupils in S4 to S6 and their teachers should wear face coverings in classrooms in areas under level three and level four restrictions.

The Central Belt - including Edinburgh, Glasgow, Stirling, Falkirk, Lanarkshire and Ayrshire - will move into level three of the Scottish Government's new five-tier coronavirus lockdown system from Monday, as will Dundee.

The guidance says that across all levels, face coverings should be worn by adults at all times where they cannot keep two metres away from other adults and pupils.

There are some exceptions in P1 and 2.

Face coverings should also be worn by parents and other visitors to any school site, whether entering the building or otherwise, including parents at drop-off and pick-up.

Deputy First Minister and Education Secretary John Swinney said: “Keeping schools open remains our priority but that can only be the case if schools are safe.

"There have been tremendous efforts applied by staff and pupils to ensure this is the case and I thank them all for their efforts.

"We constantly review the guidance on school opening along with our local authority partners, trades unions, parental representatives and other stakeholders to ensure we are taking all the necessary measures to ensure our schools are safe.

"This strengthened guidance, produced in light of updated scientific and health advice, adds to the health mitigations that have been in place since schools opened in August.

“From Monday, there will be increased use of face coverings and new advice to help protect those in the shielding category.

“It is vital that all the measures are followed rigorously in schools.

"Doing that – together with the collective efforts of all of us across wider society ­– will help to ensure that schools can safely remain open.

“None of the levels in the framework require any automatic move to school closures or blended learning.

"However, no one can predict what the coming weeks and months will bring.

"Remote learning remains an important contingency for schools at all levels of the strategic framework and there has been considerable progress made in the provision of remote learning, should that be required.”