A 12-year-old boy has been left "completely traumatised" and in need of possible surgery on a broken leg after a hit and run in Lanarkshire.

The youngster was making his way home from school when he was struck by a dark blue Mini Cooper while crossing Carnwath Road in Carluke on Tuesday.

The vehicle failed to stop, and drove away at speed.

He was taken to Wishaw General Hospital for treatment to a broken leg, but officers say he has been left "traumatised".

Police are now looking for the driver, who they say should "do the right thing and come forward".

Constable Josh Ellwood from Lanark Police Station said: “To knock down a child and drive away is absolutely despicable and it is vital that we trace the person responsible.

“The victim will possibly require surgery on his leg as well as being left completely traumatised by what happened.

“I am appealing for anyone who was in the area on Tuesday afternoon, who noticed a blue Mini driving at speed, to please get in touch. I would also ask motorists with dash-cams who were nearby to check their footage in case they have captured anything which could be of significance.

“I would also make a direct appeal to the driver of the car involved to do the right thing and come forward to the police."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland through 101, quoting incident number 2271 of October 27 2020.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where details can be given anonymously.