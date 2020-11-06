PUPILS have been told to self isolate after an outbreak of coronavirus at a Scots super-school which honours Scotland's most famous poet.

An undisclosed number of positive cases of the virus has been found at the Robert Burns Academy, within the Barony Campus which opened just nine days ago.

Health officials have confirmed track and trace is under way and say a "small number" have been contacted by to self-isolate for 14 days.

The £68m school, built on the outskirts of Cumnock only opened last month.

Lynne McNiven, joint director of public Hhalth said: "NHS Ayrshire and Arran’s Test & Protect team is conducting contact tracing within Robert Burns Academy in East Ayrshire Council area.

"We appreciate this is a very worrying time. However, we would like to assure people that every measure is being taken to protect pupils and staff.

"To respect and maintain patient confidentiality it is not possible to release any further information at this time.

"We would like to remind people of the symptoms of coronavirus (COVID-19): new persistent cough; high temperature; and / or loss of taste and smell. Anyone who develops any of these symptoms should book a test and self-isolate immediately."

NHS Ayrshire and Arran have been asked how many people have tested positive, and how many are self isolating.

East Ayrshire Council declined to comment, referring all inquries to the health board.