JOHN Major has suggested offering Scots two referendums on Scottish independence – one on the principle and, if there were a Yes vote, then one on the final deal with the UK Government – as a possible way forward.

The former Conservative Prime Minister flew the constitutional kite during an online speech in the Middle Temple’s 2020 Lecture Series.

He argued that one “deeply troubling effect” of Brexit was the risk of breaking up the UK by increased support for Scotland to leave the Union and Northern Ireland to unite with the Irish Republic.

“Neither will do so immediately but the combination of Brexit – and the unpopularity of our present Westminster Government in Scotland – has increased the likelihood of a breach,” declared Sir John.

“I remain a convinced Unionist. Every part of the UK is richer – and of more weight in the world – if they stay together. The most likely to leave is Scotland. If she does, it will not only weaken Scotland but also undermine the rump of the UK. It will be a step into the unknown for us both.”

The former Tory leader said the problem was politics, pointing out the raison d’être of the SNP was an independent Scotland while, “for many Conservatives,” Unionism lay at the heart of their philosophy.

“To keep the Union together will require consensus, consideration and consultation. The Government must engage, coax, encourage, and examine every possible route to find an arrangement that will obtain a majority for union. It will be difficult and is made even more so by the posturing of English and Scottish nationalists.”

Sir John pointed out that, constitutionally, the UK Government was the authority on granting referenda and, while Boris Johnson could keep on saying no, this “might help the separatist case by adding to the list of grievances the Scottish National Party exploit with such skill”.

However, he noted how the lessons of Brexit could offer “a way ahead”.

He explained: “The Westminster Government could agree for an independence referendum to take place on the basis of two referenda. The first to vote upon the principle of negotiations and the second upon the outcome of them.

“The purpose of the second referendum would be that Scottish electors would know what they were voting for and be able to compare it to what they now have. This did not happen with Brexit; had it done so, there may have been no Brexit.”

Sir John added: “Many Scottish voices – and especially business – may support the logic of this. It may focus minds away from a short-term reflex opposition to a perceived English Government and back to the mutual and long-term virtues of the Union.”

Kirsten Oswald, the SNP's Westminster deputy leader, said: “The remarks from the former Tory Prime Minister must serve as a wake-up call for the current Prime Minister over his undemocratic stance - straight out of the Trump playbook - to attempt to deny the results of a democratic election by trying to block the people of Scotland from having the right to choose their own future in a referendum.

"Poll after poll has shown that independence is now becoming the settled will of the majority of people in Scotland and it is for the people of Scotland to decide their future. It is not for out of touch Westminster governments to dictate the terms of a referendum or to dictate the future of the people of Scotland," added the MP for East Renfrewshire.