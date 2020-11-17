Scotland’s unofficial national anthem has been the talk of the country this past week, after Scotland emerged victorious over Slovakia in a historic Euro 2020 qualifier.

Baccara’s ‘Yes Sir, I Can Boogie’ re-entered the official UK chart - and one aspiring musician’s cover of the tune has taken the internet by storm.

Brooke Combe, 21, from Edinburgh, said that her love for football and joy at Scotland’s iconic win inspired her to give her own interpretation - which has since gone viral with over 30,000 likes on Twitter.

“I gave the song a go and it took off”, she explained. “Seeing the Scotland team dancing to the tune in the changing rooms inspired me as well - it was such a good atmosphere.”

Brooke, who played football herself as a young lass, still watches the football with her dad when she's not busy working on her music.

“I used to play Centre half and Goal Keeper when I was younger but had to stop due to injury unfortunately,” Brooke added. “Lucky I’ve got my singing to fall back on.

"I just received my Honours degree in music over this summer as well, so it’s safe to say it’s a big part of my life."

Yes Sir, I Can Boogie 🕺🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 pic.twitter.com/gNBXfBjUfP — Brooke Combe (@brookecombe) November 14, 2020

Friends, family and strangers alike have hailed the young singer’s impressive talent and stunning cover of the 1977 hit.

Her old High School, St David’s in Edinburgh shared the video, saying: “Former pupil @brookecombe taking Scotland (and the world?!) by storm with her cracking performance of Yes Sir, I Can Boogie”.

Even her former football coach hailed the video as “absolutely brilliant”, before adding jokingly that she is “a much better singer than [she was] a centre half.”

Brooke, who wows with her performance of guitar and vocals, also plays the piano and can hold a beat down on the drums.

Amazingly, she didn’t start singing till her late teens when her music teacher gave her the encouragement she needed.

Since then, there's been no holding her back as she has started make waves doing covers on YouTube and writing her own songs.

Describing her shock at the response, she said: “I definitely did not expect the reception the video received.

"I thought it would do fairly well given the recent Scottish win, and the fact my covers usually do alright, but wasn’t expecting anything this big. Feeling really grateful for such a positive response and positive words from everyone.

“I’ve always done music throughout my life so it definitely has always been a passion of mine.”

And with her debut single due to drop in the new year, Brooke maintains her career is progressing “fairly well.”

She added: “I’ve been in the studio recording some of my own tunes and I’m very excited for everyone to hear them. I hope to be doing music for the rest of my life and reaching big audiences.

“Keep your ears pinned!”

Brooke has already been booked for some of next summers festivals and is waiting to announce her debut headline shows in Edinburgh and Glasgow.