LABOUR has called for the Whitehall report into alleged bullying by Priti Patel to be published in full immediately, saying the investigation had “all the hallmarks of a cover-up”.

Reports suggested UK Government officials expected the Home Secretary - who has strenuously denied any wrongdoing - to be given a formal warning by Boris Johnson but that he would not dismiss her.

Allies of Ms Patel, 48, who is the MP for Witham in Essex, have described her as a “demanding” boss but not a bully.

Nick Thomas-Symonds, her Labour Shadow, responding to reports the Home Secretary had been found to have broken rules on ministers' behaviour by the Cabinet Office inquiry, said: “These revelations could not be more serious.

“This has all the hallmarks of a cover-up from the Prime Minister and raises fundamental questions about his judgement.

“His actions are all but condoning bullying in the workplace. In any other area of life this would not be acceptable. Yet again, it seems to be one rule for them and another for everyone else,” declared Mr Thomas-Symonds.

He added: “The report needs to be published in full immediately and both the Prime Minister and Home Secretary must come before Parliament to answer questions on this mess.”

The BBC reported one source as saying the investigation had found evidence of bullying even if it had not been intentional while another, who had seen the report, described it as "unambiguous in stating Priti Patel broke the ministerial code and that the PM buried it".

A spokesman for the Secretary of State said she had always denied the allegations and that there had never been any formal complaints made against her.

The Cabinet Office described the process as “ongoing” and stressed the PM would make any decision public once it had been concluded. Downing Street declined to comment.

Dave Penman, General Secretary of the FDA, the senior civil servants’ union, said: “In his foreword to the ministerial code, Boris Johnson said: ‘There must be no bullying and no harassment.’

“If, as is being suggested, substance has been found in some of the allegations against the Home Secretary, then the Prime Minister should have no choice but to conclude that the code has been breached.

“As Prime Minister, he is the sole arbiter of the ministerial code but he is also Minister for the Civil Service.

“Having pledged his support for the Home Secretary when the investigation began and now sat on the report since the summer, he has already undermined confidence in this being a fair and impartial process.”

Mr Penman said Mr Johnson should publish the report and introduce a new independent complaints system.

The Cabinet Office investigation was launched in March over allegations that the Home Secretary belittled colleagues and clashed with senior officials in three different departments. The investigation was carried out by Sir Alex Allan, the Government's independent adviser on standards, but has not yet been published.

Earlier this year, Sir Philip Rutnam, who was the Home Office’s Permanent Secretary, quit, accusing Ms Patel of a “vicious and orchestrated briefing campaign” against him and is claiming constructive dismissal at an employment tribunal.

Earlier this week, Lord Sedwill, the former head of the civil service, told MPs the investigation was now “with” the PM.