Yes Sir, I can Boogie has entered the UK Official Single Charts just a week after Scotland's penalty shootout victory against Serbia.

Scotland's unofficial national anthem, blaring from radio stations across the country in the wake of last week's historic Euros 2020 qualifier.

It was initially repopularised in Scotland by Aberdeen defender Andrew Considine, who recorded a mock music video in drag for his wedding.

The Official UK chart is compiled by the Official Charts Company, based on official sales of downloads, CD, vinyl, audio streams and video streams.

Fans keen to hear the now-Scotland anthem will be disappointed however with only the top 40 being played on air.

Speaking to The Scottish Sun, Maria Mendiola, one half of Baccara, said she thought the video was “fantastic” and that she would love to release a special version for next year’s Euros.

Mendiola said: “I’m delighted that the players love the song so much. It’s incredible that the Scottish team are boogie-ing to it.

“I would love to re-record the song for the Euro 2020 tournament if the people of Scotland would want that. We would be very happy to do that.

“I would be great fun to perform a music video with the players to do something for the Euros once coronavirus is over. It would be no problem at all.”