There have been 844 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Scotland in the last 24 hours.

According to Scottish Government statistics, there have been 7 deaths in the same period. 

95 people were in intensive care yesterday with the virus with a further 1,170 in the hospital.

There were 19,664 new tests for Covid, with 5.4% of these being positive.

Of the new cases, 309 are in Greater Glasgow and Clyde, 181 in Lanarkshire, and 119 in Lothian.

New figures published show the death toll under this measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – has risen to 3,503.

Yesterday, the Scottish Government reported 887 new cases with 32 new reported deaths.  

In the week ending November 22, 46,684 people were newly tested with 8,274 positive tests reported. 7,067 people tested positive for the first time. 

1 in 155 people in Scotland had the coronavirus according to the latest figures from the Scottish Government. 