Organisers of Granite Noir announced today that Aberdeen’s Crime Fiction festival will return in February 2021 as an online celebration of the very best of home grown and international crime writing.

The digital programme will offer both live and pre-recorded author conversations, panel discussions, creative workshops and events for young people - and is set to run from Feburary 19 - 21 2021.

All events will be free to view and the full programme will be announced in the New Year.

Granite Noir is inspired by the Granite City – its history, its atmosphere and its strong sense of place – and produced by Aberdeen Performing Arts on behalf of partners Belmont Filmhouse, Aberdeen City Libraries and Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire Archives.

Aberdeen Performing Arts Chief Executive, Jane Spiers, said: “This has been a challenging year not only for live events, but also for the publishing industry.

"Granite Noir is a showcase for the very best in Scottish and international crime writing and also for the city of Aberdeen, and we wanted to follow on from the tremendous success of the 2020 Festival, even if we can’t welcome live audiences to our venues.

"We are looking forward to announcing a vibrant and exciting digital programme in January and welcoming audiences, albeit virtually, from all over the world to celebrate thrilling, murderous and mysterious crime fiction, in all its forms, with us.”

Granite Noir 2021 is supported by Aberdeen City Council and Creative Scotland.

Councillor Marie Boulton, Aberdeen City Council’s culture spokeswoman, said: “No one could have imagined what lay in store for us beyond February when we hosted our biggest and best Granite Noir yet.

"Just to show that you can’t keep a great festival down, I’m delighted to help announce that next year’s event will be taking place in February despite the challenge Covid-19 has set us.

"Throughout 2020 Aberdeen City Council and our partners have risen to this challenge magnificently through the creative use of online technology to stay in touch and host great virtual events.

“Granite Noir, even in its digital format, will offer crime fans the world over the same marvellous range of great authors and exciting events thanks to this ingenuity.

"Indeed, we are looking forward to bringing Aberdeen’s much-loved crime fiction festival to the world via online technology and whet the appetite of fans wishing to visit Aberdeen when future events return to their original formats.”

Full programme details for Granite Noir 2021 will be announced in the New Year and details can be found at www.granitenoir.com.