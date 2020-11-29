Christmas will inevitably look a bit different this year. But there’s no reason that you can’t spoil your loved ones- perhaps even a little bit more than usual given the year we have all endured. There are plenty of Scottish businesses that are producing luxury, high-quality products that will provide the perfect gift for your friends and family, while also helping out our local economy. Here’s some of the best.

Wildlife of Scotland Print by Kate McLelland, Edinburgh

A print by Edinburgh-based illustrator Kate McLelland is the perfect way to brighten up a family home. Her ‘Wildlife of Scotland’ poster (£25) features a map of the country with 35 hand-drawn animals dotted across it, in the locations you would be most likely to find them in the wild. In a frame it’s an elegant and adult-friendly piece of art; but it would also be perfect for a child’s bedroom, as the poster comes with a ‘Spot It’ sheet which can be used to identify animals on the map and in the wild. Kate has also illustrated her own children’s books, with our favourite being the ‘Isla and Pickle’ series, which follow the adventures of a young girl and her Shetland pony who live on a Scottish island.

www.katemclelland.com

A bottle of Jura Whisky Winter Edition, Inner Hebrides

There’s plenty of alcohol brands vying for your attention at Christmas, often rolling out various limited-edition varieties to encourage you to part with your cash. But at the tiny community distillery of Jura Whisky, seasonal varieties have been a long time in the making. The firm’s new Winter Edition is only the second in its Cask Edition series, which celebrates the role of different cask finishes in the maturation of its whiskies. Jura’s Winter Edition combines the seasonal flavours of mulled wine, freshly brewed coffee and cinnamon spice with a finish of citrus fruits, sweet sultanas and even a hint of banana. It’s an ideal gift for whisky lovers who want to try something new.

Available now at £45 for a 1 litre bottle or £30 for 70cl from www.tesco.com

Cushion from Bluebellgray, Glasgow

Fi Douglas set up design firm Bluebellgray, back in 2009, by making six cushions from her kitchen table. The brand has since expanded to encompass a range of curtains, bedding, wallpaper, rugs, lighting and more, but all with the same signature design: watercolour patterns that are painted by Fi and then digitally printed onto the products. Yet it is the cushions, where it all began, that the Bluebellgray designs are arguably at their most striking, with a range of patterns and sizes that start from £50 each. The perfect gift for anyone who is houseproud and loves interior design.

www.bluebellgray.com

Gin Liqueurs from Holyrood Distillery, Edinburgh

The gin boom in recent years has seen an explosion of craft gins in the market, with almost too many to choose from. But if you have a gin lover in your life, why not get them something a bit different this Christmas, with the gift of a gin liqueur? Lower in alcohol but much stronger in flavour, gin liqueurs are a great addition to cocktails (which many of us have been making at home over the last few months). Based on the edge of Holyrood Park in Edinburgh, Holyrood Distillery has only been in operation for little over a year, but has placed a firm focus on flavour and innovation. Their delightful gin liqueurs come in four flavours: Rhubarb & Black Pepper, Blood Orange & Fennel, Apricot & Ginger and Raspberry & Lemon. They are each available in 50cl bottles for £18.50, or in a gift box containing 10cl bottles of all four liqueurs.

www.holyrooddistilley.co.uk

Face Coverings from Slanj, Glasgow

What could be a more 2020-appropriate gift than a face mask for Christmas? With science showing that we should be washing our masks after every use, you can’t really have too many- and getting a reusable face covering is far better for the environment. Glasgow-based brand Slanj has traditionally been known for kilts and men’s formal wear, but they’ve adapted to changing demand by producing a popular range of face masks over the last few months. Coming in different sizes to fit different faces, they offer ready-made face coverings as well as custom versions that can be personalised in the fabric of your own clan tartan (£25). Some of their masks also include a donation to chosen charities, with Nicola Sturgeon notably pictured in their Homeless Tartan version, where 20% of the profits from each sale are donated to Shelter Scotland. After she tweeted about it Slanj received more than 15,000 orders in a few days- but things have since calmed down a bit and they can produce the custom masks within three weeks.

www.slanjkilts.com

Jewellery from Charcot, Fife

When Kirsty Stevens was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis in 2007, it would have been easy to despair. Instead, the Fife-based designer decided to use the images of her MRI scans as inspiration for beautiful patterns which she turns into jewellery, silk scarves and artwork. She named her brand Charcot, after the ‘father of neurology’ Jean Martin Charcot, with a goal of helping to increase awareness and discussion around this largely unseen condition. Her elegant earrings (which start at £38.50) will be welcomed by anyone who appreciates an unusual gift or one with a bit of meaning behind it.

www.charcot.co.uk

A Watch from Kartel, St Andrews

The best kind of Christmas gift you can get is one that has been made especially for your loved one. Fortunately, Fife firm Kartel pride themselves on their watch building experience, which allows you to create a bespoke watch (£125) by choosing your own face design, colour, watch style and straps. They even finish it with a personalised engraved message. What more could you ask for to win brownie points this Christmas?

www.kartel.co.uk

Roasted coffee from Glen Lyon, Perthshire

Coffee is fast overtaking tea to become the perennial drink for those chasing a caffeine fix. But with many of us forced to make coffee ourselves at home, during months of lockdown, coffee connoisseurs have emerged where there was once mugs of instant espresso blends. If you have a coffee lover in your life they are sure to appreciate a bag of West Coast Roast (£8.25), from the Glen Lyon Coffee Roasters in Aberfeldy. Like all of their speciality coffees it is 100% traceable and ethically sourced, coming from Kenya and Colombia before being slow-roasted in Perthshire.

www.glenlyoncoffee.co.uk

Chocolates from Oban Chocolate, Argyll and Bute

A box of chocolates, admittedly, isn’t a particularly original Christmas gift. But if you get your chocolates from an artisan supplier that makes them by hand in a small factory? You are sufficiently redeemed. The Oban Chocolate Company offers an array of unusual flavours that include fiery Chilli, Caramelised Banana and Rum, Whisky Marmalade, Strawberries and Champagne… and even Marmite! You can build your own box on their website (starting at £9.95) and add as many chocolates as you like, with postage and packaging included on all offers over £25. We suggest treating yourself to a box as well, as a reward for some Christmas shopping done well.

www.obanchocolate.co.uk

Wireless Earphones from RHA, Glasgow

Instead of giving your money to a billion-pound tech company, why not support a business that’s a bit closer to home? Glasgow-based firm RHA pride themselves on creating top-quality, sleek, noise-cancelling earphones that come with a three year warranty as standard, with both wired and wireless options depending on your preference. Their TrueConnect 2 wireless earphones are currently on offer for £99.95 and they offer free next-day delivery on all orders via Royal Mail. If you are thinking this all seems to good to be true, and wondering why you haven’t heard of RHA before, then their explanation is simple: “Other brands you may have heard of spend millions of dollars, euros, pounds, or krona telling you that their product is the best. We spend it on developing and making stuff.”

www.rha-audio.com

Men’s Shirt from Haar, Aberdeenshire

When they founded Haar in 2016, husband and wife duo Darren and Jessica Seymour had limited funds and no outside investment. But they did have a very clear vision: to counteract the mass-produced fashion industry by creating clothes that were manufactured locally, thus championing Scottish mills, makers and suppliers. There’s a whole host of menswear and accessories available on their website, but their classic white Oxford shirt showcases the very best of Haar design. It isn’t the cheapest at £135, but it’s handmade in Scotland with fabric from a mill which has signed up to the Oeko-Tex standard.

www.haarscotland.com