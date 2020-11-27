Scottish parents want next year's Higher and Advanced Higher exams to be cancelled amid concerns children have not received sufficient support for learning and have little chance of getting deserved grades.

According to a survey by the National Parent Forum of Scotland, almost three quarters of parents and carers (74.04%) feel that their child’s learning has been significantly disrupted due to the COVID 19 pandemic.

A majority of parents and carers feel their child does not have a fair chance of achieving the Higher and/or Advanced Higher grades they deserve (56.74%) and in fact only 15% indicate strongly that their child will achieve the grades they believe they deserve.

The survey shows a little over one quarter of respondants (26.57%) believe that the exam diet for Higher and Advanced Highers should go ahead in May 2021, with just over a half of those polled wishing the exam diet cancelled (50.60%). Just over one fifth of parents and carers are undecided (22.83%) regarding the exam diet going ahead.

An overwhelming majority (75.14%) of parents and carers wish that any decision to cancel the Higher and Advanced Higher exam diet to be made within the next four weeks (now 34.46%, before Christmas 40.68%).

NPFS Co-Vice Chair Barrie Sheppard said: “We know from our correspondence with parents and carers across the country, that our young people are encountering difficult circumstances in their day to day learning, with self-isolation of both pupils and staff taking a massive toll on their health and wellbeing at this critical time in their lives.

“It is evidently clear that parents and carers across the country believe the current Higher and Advanced Higher exam diet for 2021 simply cannot deliver a fair and equal opportunity for all students and that the professional judgement of teaching staff will again be required to support an alternative model of assessment."

Scottish Greens education spokesperson Ross Greer said: “The ship has long since sailed on any chance of a fair and normal exam timetable in 2021. It sailed the moment schools started the new term with the pandemic still ongoing.

"I am constantly contacted by young people who have had to repeatedly self-isolate, falling weeks behind their peers and now extremely anxious that they will still be expected to take the same exam on the same terms as those fortunate enough to avoid self-isolating. It’s no surprise that parents are equally concerned.



“Cancelling exams and moving to a system based on assessment of the work a young person has been able to complete throughout the year is the only viable option, so the Scottish Government’s continued refusal to take this decision is frankly unjustifiable.



"John Swinney must reassure parents, pupils and teachers by cancelling the Highers and Advanced Highers now, giving them some certainty before schools break up for Christmas.”





