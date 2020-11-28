SCOTLAND is a nation "on the cusp of making history" with independence "in clear sight", Nicola Sturgeon will insist today as she opens the SNP's annual conference.

The First Minister will call on activists to "reach out – to all of Scotland – like never before".

It comes after she said a second referendum should be held "in the earlier rather than the later part" of the next parliamentary term.

Yesterday, senior SNP MP Joanna Cherry QC said Ms Sturgeon should press ahead with plans for a referendum if pro-independence parties secure a majority at the Holyrood election next year, even if Downing Street refuses to agree.

Delivering the Wales Governance Centre's annual lecture, she said: “It would require a carefully crafted Bill to be piloted through Holyrood.

"Then, when the inevitable legal challenge came, it would be for the courts to decide whether the Bill passed was within the competence of the Scottish Parliament and, thus, whether the referendum so authorised could proceed.

"They would do so by a process of statutory interpretation. I have no doubt that the case would undoubtedly end up in the UK Supreme Court.

"If they found the bill to be within competence, then we would have a lawful, legitimate referendum. And it would be one which would be hard for unionists to boycott."

Ms Sturgeon will tell delegates that support for independence "has risen to become the sustained and majority view in public opinion this year".

She will say: “While our primary focus must remain on eliminating Covid-19 from our shores – for which we have renewed hope – Scotland must be ready for what comes next. And I know we will be."

She will add: “We know that it is the people who live here, wherever they come from, who can best harness Scotland’s immense human and natural resources to the benefit of everyone.

“So this weekend, and over the next few months, let us reach out – to all of Scotland – like never before.

“Let us demonstrate – with cool heads and with patient persuasion – that Scotland is ready to take its place in the global family of independent nations.

“Scotland is now a nation on the cusp of making history. Independence is in clear sight – and with unity of purpose, humility and hard work I have never been so certain that we will deliver it.

“The people of Scotland have the right to choose their future. Let’s now focus all our efforts on making sure we bring about that better country they and future generations deserve.

“An independent future lies ahead - let's grasp it.”

Pamela Nash, chief executive of Scotland in Union, said: “What people want is a unity of purpose, humility and hard work from the Scottish Government to get us through the coronavirus crisis.

“Issuing a rallying cry for independence when people across Scotland are struggling with the devastating impact of the pandemic is therefore deeply insulting."