St. Andrew's Day 2020 will be different than any other due to the ongoing coronavirus restrictions across the country.

We might not be able to celebrate our patron saint with our loved ones this year but it's got us thinking about why we're proud to be Scottish.

Is it the beautiful landscapes, our culture, the history of our great nation, or are we just feeling extra patriotic now that Steve Clarke has led us to the Euros?

Let us know what makes you proud to be Scottish.

Did we miss your reason? Let us know in the comments section.