Nicola Sturgeon said she will not have an "indoor Christmas dinner" with her parents this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The First Minister stated that she hasn't seen her parents in almost five months but now is not the time to take risks.

She told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: "Normally, Christmas, my husband and I would have both our families here in our own home. We will not be doing that this year.

"I’ve not seen my parents since July and I would dearly love to see them today and at Christmas, but I don’t want to put them at risk when a vaccine is so close.

"We might go and have a family walk somewhere, but the idea … of an indoors Christmas dinner is something we will not do this year."

Nicola Sturgeon said some mistakes have been made in handling the coronavirus outbreak.

Scotland’s First Minister told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “The decisions I have had to take and the implications of those will live with me forever.

"I have never tried to pretend that mistakes haven’t been made, in particular over care homes.

"That will certainly stay with me forever."