Nicola Sturgeon has been accused of presiding over an information "vacuum" on proposals to extend this year's school Christmas holidays.

It comes after reports that the dates could be standardised across the country, with all schools closing on December 18 and reopening on January 11.

The proposals would contain the spread of coronavirus as families gather for the festive period.

A document from last week's meeting of the Covid Education Recovery Group was leaked to the Daily Record newspaper. It says the government is considering an extension to the holidays, with schools either remaining closed or introducing remote learning for a temporary period.

Pressed on the matter during her Covid-19 statement to Holyrood, the First Minister said discussions on the move were ongoing but that the conclusions could be set out "over the course of this week".

It came after her deputy, Education Secretary John Swinney, said earlier in Holyrood's debating chamber that he would make a decision at the earliest opportunity.

But Ruth Davidson, Scottish Conservative leader at Holyrood, said: “With around two weeks until most schools are due to close for the Christmas holidays, parents and teachers are stuck in limbo thanks to the SNP government.

“It is wrong that parents only discover school holidays may be significantly extended due to a leaked document. It's just as wrong for the government to then stay silent.

“The First Minister’s answers in parliament today were simply not good enough. She must come clean and tell families what is happening.

"Some key workers face a possible childcare crisis in little over a fortnight. This information vacuum is causing anxiety and concern for parents across Scotland.

“In the real world, they need to make childcare plans and speak with their employers. They need answers now – not just dropped on them at the last minute when it’s convenient for the SNP.”