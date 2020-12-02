THE murky surrounds in which the business world of Sir Philip Green and his wife, Tina, are enmeshed, ie the High Street shop empires involving Burtons, Bhs, Top Shop etc, are unfortunately redolent of a prevailing ethos where enough is never enough ("Arcadia slides into administration as Topshop boss says downfall inevitable due to lack of investment", the Herald, December 1). It is rife in politics as it too often is in commerce and industry too, though thankfully there are many not thus afflicted. Revelations about contracts awarded for supply of equipment and various services ostensibly to help the NHS cope with the virus crisis, and these awarded without competitive tender, instead because of donations to Tory party funds, and family and friends favours further reflect this ethos. Likewise. Brexit strongly exudes an odour of personal enrichment among its core promoters. While millions of people have been and will be adversely affected by such events, millions of pounds are also being seen in the murky goings-on attending these events.

When will those who demonstrably already have enough, whether these be billionaire business people, well-off politicians, super wealthy landowners, rich fishing boat owners, city financiers, and whoever else might attain to Forbes or Sunday Times top 100 rich lists – when will they settle for enough?