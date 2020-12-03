A cyclist has been killed in a crash involving two other vehicles.
Police were called to the scene on the A90 near Boddam in Aberdeenshire at around 2.30pm on Wednesday.
The 52-year-old cyclist died at the scene.
Police said: “The road was closed for six hours to allow for collision investigation work and reopened around 8.30pm.
“Anyone with information that can help with our inquiries into what happened is asked to call us on 101, quoting incident 1710 of Wednesday December 2.”
