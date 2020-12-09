THE SNP are no fans of the union, but one MP decided to literally wave it goodbye during Prime Minister's Questions today.
Glasgow East MP David Linden asked Boris Johnson why there had been so many polls in a row which showed a majority support for independence.
However when the Prime Minister began to answer, Mr Linden started waving at the PM and mouthing 'bye bye' throughout Mr Johnson's reply.
Mr Johnson could be seen trying to stifle his amusement at the gesture, as he explained that he was sure Scots would not vote in favour of independence again if they were given the chance.
He also added that Scots made the "right decision" in 2014.
Mr Linden asked: "Why does the Prime Minister think we have seen 15 polls in a row showing the majority support for independence?"
The Prime Minister replied: "The people of Scotland, as [David Linden] knows very well voted in 2014 by a substantial majority to remain in the UK. I believe that was the right decision and I believe that were they ever to be asked in the future, the same question again, I believe it would be the same answer, but as the they have saidmany times, it was a once in ageneration event."
