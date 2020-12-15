Nicola Sturgeon is to deliver the latest review of Scotland's coronavirus restriction levels at Holyrood today.
The briefing will take place at 2.15pm and will contain details of the lockdown levels all 32 council areas will be under for the coming days.
It is likely to be the last review before the Christmas easing of restrictions begins on 23 December, with the next update scheduled for January 5.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said levels for all areas including Edinburgh, Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire would be considered.
What to look out for:
The big talking piont will be the level applied to Edinburgh. Last week members of the hospitality industry sought a judicial review to bring the restriction level down from level three, though this was denied.
Cases have since risen, and Ms Sturgeon said easing restrictions would be like “pouring petrol on smouldering embers”.
Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire have also recorded coronavirus spikes, meaning those areas could move up a tier from two to three.
Where to watch:
The briefing will be screened by Scottish Parliament TV and carried by BBC Scotland.
Current lockdown levels as on December 15 (alphabetical)
Aberdeen City Level 2
Aberdeenshire Level 2
Angus Level 2
Argyll and Bute Level 2
Clackmannanshire Level 3
Wester Isles Level 1
Dumfries and Galloway Level 1
Dundee City Level 3
East Ayrshire Level 3
East Dunbartonshire Level 3
East Lothian Level 2
East Renfrewshire Level 3
Edinburgh Level 3
Falkirk Level 2
Fife Level 3
Glasgow City Level 3
Highland Level 1
Inverclyde Level 2
Midlothian Level 3
Moray Level 1
North Ayrshire Level 3
North Lanarkshire Level 3
Orkney Islands Level 1
Perth and Kinross Level 3
Renfrewshire Level 3
Scottish Borders Level 1
Shetland Islands Level 1
South Ayrshire Level 3
South Lanarkshire Level 3
Stirling Level 3
West Dunbartonshire Level 3
West Lothian Level 3
