Classrooms are not being cleaned regularly enough, according to supply teachers who are worried they may be spreading Covid-19 as they move between schools.

The warning has emerged in a survey carried out by the Educational Institute of Scotland, the country’s largest teaching union.

EIS leaders said cleaning was of particular concern to some staff who cover more than one class in a day or week as they fear spreading infection between multiple classes or schools.

One respondent said: “Enhanced cleaning is stated for each level of the tier system, yet this appears to be the first thing that is lowered due to staff absences. Touch surfaces are not being cleaned by cleaning staff but rather class teachers. Duties are decreased to only bins and toilets.”

Another added: “Working on supply, I feel particularly vulnerable going between different classes throughout the school day and week therefore in contact with more pupils and adults than other class teachers are within the school. As a result of this job role, I am currently self-isolating.”

The EIS says current coronavirus measures do not keep pupils or staff fully safe, and that there should be more remote teaching before and after the Christmas break.

General Secretary Larry Flanagan said: “Supply teachers often work across several schools, or across several authorities, in the course of their working week. This places them at a potentially higher level of risk of Covid infection.”

A Government spokesman said: “We have committed £50 million for education recovery costs, including cleaning. Our guidance makes clear that local authorities and schools should ensure that an enhanced environmental cleaning regime is in place.

"A programme of independent inspections by the Health and Safety Executive resulted in positive feedback about the work schools were doing. School staff should be supported to raise concerns.”