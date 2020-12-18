A NEW FLEET of surveillance planes are to be based at RAF Lossiemouth, it has been announced.

The Ministry of Defence revealed the E-7 Wedgetail would be housed at the base, claiming it will boost the economy and is a symbol of the UK Government's "commitment to Scotland".

The surveillance aircraft can track airborne and maritime targets at the same time, and can direct fighter jets and warships.

The planes are expected to arrive at the site in 2023, and have been previously used by the Australian airforce in Iraq and Syria tackling so-called Islamic State.

The Wedgetail will be located alongside the new Poseidon fleet, with the first four submarine-hunting aircraft already providing essential operational support in the area, according to the UK Government.

The MoD say that running both the Poseidon and Wedgetail fleets from the same place will "harness" Lossiemouth's "strategic location" and " take advantage of the new £100m state-of-the-art facility and the recent £75m runway upgrade."

The Government said the decision is expected to support "hundreds of jobs" and boost the local economy.

Minister of State for Defence, Baroness Goldie said: "Scotland’s proximity to the waters and skies of the North Atlantic is of crucial importance to the UK’s and NATO’s security – this is why important military bases such as HMNB Clyde and RAF Lossiemouth are located here.

"Defence’s latest decision to base the E-7 Wedgetail at RAF Lossiemouth demonstrates our commitment to investing in Scotland, and will complement and expand upon the success of Typhoon fast jet and submarine hunting Poseidon operations."

The arrival of the Wedgetail in 2023 will also mark a return to RAF Lossiemouth for 8 Squadron, after an absence of 30 years.

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack added: "The UK Government has invested £470m in RAF Lossiemouth over the past two years, including a new £100m strategic facility, housing the UK’s new fleet of nine submarine-hunting Poseidon P-8A maritime patrol aircraft, which has been built by Elgin-based Robertson.

"Indeed this firm is also building the new shipbuilding hall for the Type 31 Frigate programme at Rosyth in Fife demonstrating just one of the many ways that UK Defence benefits Scottish business."

"The arrival of the Wedgetail capability in Scotland will provide clear additional security and economic benefits to Scotland.

"The Poseidon programme brought £470m UK Government investment in the coastal RAF base, creating and sustaining jobs and boosting the local economy.

"It is anticipated that basing the Wedgetail fleet will bring further investment and civilian and military jobs to Moray."