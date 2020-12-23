A yellow weather warning for snow and ice has been issued for much of Scotland from this evening.
Forecasters have warned of wintry showers and the risk of icy road conditions for areas in the north of the country.
The warning covers the likes of Montrose, Aberdeen, Inverness, Aviemore, Elgin, Stornoway Thurso and more.
Wintry showers, snow and icy patches are expected throughout much of the country, with temperatures expected to be around 2/3 degrees for the area covered by the warning.
Forecasts predict 1cm of snow below 100m inland with 2/3cm of snow in higher ground.
There is a warning for ice underfoot with some icy patches on untreated rows. Some roads and railways are likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.
The warning is in place from 9pm tonight until 11am tomorrow with no warnings in Scotland for Christmas Day.
