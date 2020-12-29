A 12-year-old girl is feared to have died and many more people injured after a major earthquake struck Croatia near the capital of Zagreb.
Widespread damage was reported to buildings, with streets littered with fallen bricks and dirt, with many houses completely destroyed.
Firefighters rescued a man and a boy trapped in a car buried in rubble in the town of Petrinja, ner the capital, and carried them to an ambulance to be taken to hospital.
Situacija u Petrinji. pic.twitter.com/EK63mcVofC— Hrvatski Crveni križ (@crvenikriz_hr) December 29, 2020
There were several reports of injuries and a town official told a regional TV station that a 12-year-old girl had died.
The Croatian military has been deployed in Petrinja to help with the rescue operation and the Croatian Red Cross described the situation as “very serious” as it despatched crisis teams to the area.
Prime minister Andrej Plenkovic said he was on the way to the town “after another devastating earthquake, which was felt in many parts of Croatia.”
European Council president said the EU was offering its “full support and assistance”.
He tweeted: "We are closely following the situation in Zagreb following the devastating earthquake.
