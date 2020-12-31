There have been 2,622 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Scotland in the past 24 hours.

According to Scottish Government statistics, there have been 68 deaths in the same period, up 25 on the number reported yesterday.

70 were in intensive care yesterday with the virus with a further 1,245 in the hospital.

1,174 people are in hospital with recently confirmed COVID-19.

A total of 680 of the new cases are in NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, with 379 in NHS Lothian.

1,372,469 people in Scotland have been tested for #coronavirus



The total confirmed as positive has risen by 2,622 to 127,453



Sadly 68 more patients who tested positive have died (4,578 in total)



The number of fatalities are the highest seen in the country since May 6, when 83 confirmed fatalities were reported

During 1-4 January, daily updates will be published to provide the latest data on the number of new cases of COVID-19 and the test positivity rate.

The latest figures come as Health Secretary Jeane Freeman warned Scotland’s ability to give people aged over 50 the new coronavirus vaccine by a spring target will depend on supplies.

The First Minister also said that she cannot rule out the need for tighter lockdown restrictions in Scotland with the new strain of Covid-19 becoming more "dominant" in the country.

The whole of the Scottish mainland is currently in the highest level of restrictions in a bid to contain the new strain.

Police Scotland is “encouraging people to take personal responsibility” this Hogmanay with coronavirus curbs writing off any major public celebrations or gatherings.