The latest weekly coronavirus figures have been released, highlighting hotspots of Covid-19 per 100,000 of the population and the risk in each neighbourhood.
The figures come as Scotland recorded its highest number of daily coronavirus cases since the pandemic began.
Scotland had 8,710 positive cases between December 22 and December 28, which was 159.4 cases per 100,000 population and a test positivity rate of 8.1%.
Stranraer South in Dumfries and Galloway had 54 cases of coronavirus - almost 32% more than anywhere else in the country.
The council area with the most cases of Covid-19 is Glasgow City with 1,281 positive cases which works out at 202.3 per 100,000 people.
However, the area with the most Covid cases per 100,00 population was Dundee City with 233.1.
No area in Scotland had zero cases of Covid-19 over this seven day period.
