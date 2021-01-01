POLICE complaints have been lodged after a man apprehended over Covid-19 rule breaches and resisting arrest was carried like a human stretcher to a police van after an anti-child abuse group gathering in George Square, Glasgow.

The 40-year-old was arrested and charged in connection with an alleged breach of Covid regulations, resisting arrest and a breach of the peace after the group of up to 25 were dispersed on Monday.

Members of the Save Our Children group, who gathered to highlight and support those who have been sexually exploited, are furious at the police actions which occurred on Queen Street as they were making their way to the train station and for buses.

Pictures and video of what took place, show police leaning on the man while on the ground to be handcuffed before carrying him by his arms and legs to a police van.

The man, who is due to appear in court in February, has said he plans to take action against the officers involved.

The man says he was strip searched with five police officers present adding that it was "f***king humiliation to the core."

He said on Facebook in thanking those who have supported him:" I am not at all violent. Folk who know me know this. I was 'processed' then placed in a cell for hours. It's like psychological warfare. Six hours staring at a white wall is no fun..."

Police Scotland confirmed that a further two men, aged 29 and 41, and a 55-year-old woman were issued with fixed penalty notices for breching Covid-19 restrictions.

A fourth man, aged 31 years, has been reported to the Procurator Fiscal for alleged breach of Covid-19 restrictions and misuse of drugs.

It followed what Police Scotland said was a "demonstration" in the city centre.

Chief Inspector Craig Walker said: "The Chief Constable has made it clear that we continue to ask people to take personal responsibility to do the right thing.

"Please follow the regulations and guidance, and remember the purpose of these measures is to aid the collective effort to stay safe, protect others and save lives by preventing the virus from spreading.

"Our officers will continue to engage with the public, explain the legislation and guidance and encourage compliance. We will use enforcement as a last resort only where there is a clear breach of the legislation."

But complaints have been lodged about the treatment of the man saying it was not a last resort and alleging the 40-year-old was "manhandled and assaulted".

Police tell the gathering they had five minutes to disperse.

One of the complaints, from a member of a group said they had been "peacefully supporting anti-corruption in Scotland and protesting against child sex trafficking".

Jillian Brown's complaint states: "I am contacting you today to express my complete disgust at the way the officers from Glasgow Police Division manhandles and assaulted [the man]."

"He was attending a peaceful gathering in support of Anti-Corruption Scotland who are against child sex trafficking...

"As public servants, a police officer's duty is to serve the public, not to obstruct the public from standing up to corruption."

Another witness, Mandy Mcgurk, who took video of the incident, said they had explained to officers that the gathering in George Square was meant to support survivors of historic child abuse and to check up on their mental health during the pandemic. "We usually meet there to raise awareness and create a safe space for survivors," she said.

"We had just got there and were told to leave. The police said under the legislation no one can gather outside, and told us we had five minutes to disperse. We dispersed.

"While proceeding to the train station, to get people back home as there were disabled people there too this all happened. They said we were taking too long to walk."

She said the 40-year-old that was arrested "just helps raise awareness".

Billy Knox, who took photographs of the arrest said it happened as the group were walking away.

The No1SeemsToCare voluntary support group from the Milton area of Glasgow also raised their concerns saying: "This man was arrested in Glasgow whilst peacefully protesting against child sexual exploitation. He was allegedly arrested for breaching Covid restrictions.

"You can look at this picture and form your own conclusions. We don't encourage people to go out during restrictions but the response in this picture looks extreme to us."

The incident comes a week after the First Minister said that in announcing new Covid-19 curbs including a cross border travel ban and that Police Scotland and transport operators were being asked to consider "how the enforcement of this can be strengthened in the period ahead."

She added: "Although, of course, how that is done is an operational matter for the Chief Constable."

Police Scotland responded saying that there was to be a doubling of its border presence as a "deterrent" - but continued to rule out routine stops on vehicles to enforce a coronavirus travel ban between England and Scotland.

Some questioned how the officers can actively enforce the new rules which prevent people from travelling between England and Scotland after Nicola Sturgeon announced the new restrictions to curb the spread of a more infectious strain of Covid-19.

The chairman of the independent advisory group set up to oversee the police’s use of temporary powers during the coronavirus pandemic, John Scott QC, previously said enforcing a travel ban is “simply impossible”.

But Police Scotland on Saturday said they had been "very clear that we will not be routinely stopping vehicles or setting up road blocks".

Police Scotland's own guidance about how officers would act when seeing people travel from one local authority to another, states that officers are expected to continue to use "common sense, discretion and excellent judgement" and that enforcement is used as "a last resort only where there is a clear breach of the legislation".

Current restrictions mean it is illegal to travel into or out of council areas in Level 3 or Level 4 without a valid exemption.

Police have the power to issue £60 fines to rule-breakers, although these are halved to £30 if paid within 28 days.

Repeat offenders can face penalties of up to £960.