A Lanarkshire maternity unit is though to have welcomed the first New Year baby of 2021.
Midwives at University Hospital Wishaw confirmed the safe arrival of a baby born nineteen minutes after the bells.
No further details have been announced yet but mother and baby are already at home and said to be doing well.
The first foot in Edinburgh was Isabella Ailsa Paton, who was born in Simpson’s Centre for Reproductive Health at the Royal Infirmary at 00.54am
Isabella was born to parents, Jennifer (32) and Richard Paton (33) from Ratho in Edinburgh. She tipped the scales at 6lb 8 ½ oz.
Richard said: “Absolutely delighted with our little Isabelle. Couldn’t ask for a better start to 2021. We are very grateful for all the amazing staff in the Royal Infirmary, they were fantastic”
At the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley, Miriam and Patrick welcomed the arrival of a daughter, Lucia who was born at 2.33am weighing 7lb 1oz while the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital was also celebrating a New Year birth at 01.58am.
