Scots have been urged not to visit other people's homes on New Year's Day amid 'worryingly high' numbers of positive coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon warned that the new variant is "accelerating spread" after figures revealed more than 2500 people in Scotland tested positive on Hogmanay.

Daily figures released from the Scottish Government revealed that a total of 2539 people reported positive infections yesterday.

It pushes the total number since the pandemic began to 129,992.

A total of 28,313 new tests for Covid-19 reported results, of which 9.7% were positive.

Taking to Twitter on Friday, Ms Sturgeon said Scots would be putting others at risk if they decided to go against guidance.

"PLEASE do not visit other people’s homes just now, even today - if you first foot someone today, or hug/kiss/handshake them HNY, you are putting yourself, others & the NHS at risk," she wrote.

"Today’s case numbers are worryingly high again. The new variant is accelerating spread."

She warned that although the "vaccine cavalry" is on the way, the next few weeks "may be the most dangerous" Scotland has faced since the pandemic began in March.

"The vaccine cavalry is on way, offering real hope for 2021 - but with this new variant, the next few weeks may be the most dangerous we’ve faced since Mar/April", she added. "We must act together to suppress it, to save lives and protect the NHS. stick with it."

Daily updates are being affected by the festive period, with officials only publishing data on the number of new cases of Covid-19 and the test positivity rate.

The number of recent deaths has not been updated as a result of this.

The latest daily data for deaths and hospital admissions will be released on Tuesday, January 5, which will include data for that day as well as the previous four days.

Yesterday marked the largest increase in daily cases since the pandemic began. A total of 2622 new cases were reported.

A further 68 deaths were recorded, pushing the current death toll to 4578.

Today's figures come after police dispersed Hogmanay gatherings at midnight last night.

Crowds of people were spotted at Edinburgh Castle and at the top of Calton Hill in Edinburgh, where police confirmed they broke up several gatherings.

In Glasgow, people gathered in George Square at midnight, but while police attended, they confirmed that there were no issues and no action was required.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We were aware of gatherings at Edinburgh Castle and Calton Hill around midnight on Hogmanay.

"Officers engaged with those in attendance and explained the current Government regulations resulting in groups dispersing without incident."